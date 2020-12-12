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Bolshevik Bojo is one of those little hat people
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31 views • December 12, 2020
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/
The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.
-Dr. Robert Higgs
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