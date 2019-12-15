EAT AT JOE’S

c. 1977 – Mike Caraway



Big truck drivers, paratroopers, crazy mothers too,

construction folk and the demolition crew,

Taxi cabbers, saucer flyers, weavers of the dew,

here’s how we can make our body new,

Yeah, the wind fills my window, so rampantly,

And if you wanna go where the people don’t really

care how you blow your nose,

but just try to lend some harmony to your thirst,

Share your talk about anything,

from happy news to weathering

the effort to love every day as your first,

Eat at Joe’s!



Fire fighters, police squad, leave your badges at the door,

farmers and sailors leave your chores,

Women laugh, and men relax, and end the tug of war,

followers and leaders, sweep the floor,

Yeah, the wind fills my soul, so truthfully,

And if you wanna go where the people don’t really

care what classy grade you made

or how you strayed but just stay with you now,

Pass the bread and pass the juice,

and let your ramble, let you loose,

and break you up, and make you take a bow,

Eat at Joe’s!



Communicators, educators, universe connectors,

riverboatin wranglers from the sky,

Singers, listeners, and players, universe acceptors,

lovers all who keep our spirit high,

Yeah the wind fills my world, so irresistably,

And if you wanna go where the people really care enough

to plug you holes and hold your plugs

until you’ve drowned enough to do your work,

Tend your shadows, tend your rings,

and help you thru some questioning,

to find out where your next adventure lurks,

Eat at Joe’s!