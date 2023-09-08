Create New Account
The Perfect Triangle #161 - 08 September 2023 - Guest: Pastor Eli James
Rising Tide Media
The courageous true Christian and insightful author Eli James returns for his monthly appearance to discuss the latest release of his seminal book “The Great Impersonation.”  Who really are God’s Chosen? Who are the perfidious children of satan?

https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-great-impersonation


big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolhidden handilluminatisatanistschristian identityworld governmentinternational jewgain of functionnatural immunitygiuseppepastor eli jamesthe great impersonationdeath jabpublic indoctrinationjews are the problem

