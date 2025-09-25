Pastor Ken Allen: Leading with Purpose at Grace Bible Church

In April 2022, Pastor Ken Allen and his family were called to serve at Grace Bible Church in St. Clair, Michigan. With deep roots in the Blue Water area, Pastor Allen brings a heartfelt commitment to proclaiming the truth of Jesus and fostering a strong, faith-based community.





Grace Bible Church, located at 1600 Vine Street in St. Clair, is dedicated to teaching Scripture with clarity and conviction. Under Pastor Allen's leadership, the church emphasizes the importance of understanding and living out biblical truths in daily life. The congregation is actively engaged in various ministries, including the Imago Dei Homeschool Co-op and the Youth Adventure Club, reflecting the church's commitment to serving families and nurturing the next generation.





Affiliated with the Fellowship of Independent Reformed Evangelicals (FIRE), Grace Bible Church upholds a strong theological foundation while remaining accessible and welcoming to all. Pastor Allen's vision centers on creating a community where individuals can grow in their faith, support one another, and impact the broader community with the message of the Gospel.





For more information about Grace Bible Church and its ministries, visit gracebiblechurchsc.org.





