Palestine Action actionists cut the internet cables of Leonardo's factory in Edinburgh, Scotland and sprayed its fighter jet displays with red paint.
Leonardo is an Italian company that produces targeting systems for IOF F-35 warplanes made in the US.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.