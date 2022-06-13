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Jeanine Anez was found guilty of violating Bolivia’s constitution after Evo Morales fled the country
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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338 views • June 13, 2022

Jeanine Anez was found guilty of violating Bolivia’s constitution after Evo Morales fled the country.

https://www.rt.com/news/556979-bolivian-former-president-sentenced/

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for assuming power in a “coup” against her left-wing predecessor, Evo Morales, in 2019.

The court in La Paz found Anez guilty of making “decisions contrary to the constitution” and of “dereliction of duty.”

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