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Jeanine Anez was found guilty of violating Bolivia’s constitution after Evo Morales fled the country.
https://www.rt.com/news/556979-bolivian-former-president-sentenced/
Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for assuming power in a “coup” against her left-wing predecessor, Evo Morales, in 2019.
The court in La Paz found Anez guilty of making “decisions contrary to the constitution” and of “dereliction of duty.”
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