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Jay Dyer - Discusses How Esoteric Symbolism Goes Mainstream
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75 views • February 09, 2021
Jay Dyer of Jay's Analysis joins the American Journal in studio to take your calls and talk about the overt satanic and esoteric symbolism of major media events including the most recent Super Bowl
https://cantcensortruth.com/channel/the-american-journal
https://cantcensortruth.com/channel/the-american-journal
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