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In case you are wondering what is on Janssen's product insert ....
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160 views • May 08, 2021
Here is a chemist showing us what is on the product insert of Janssen's Covid19 vaccine. It's very informative (sic).
It should read "Your rights in case of injury or death" Don't call us we have no liability
It should read "Your rights in case of injury or death" Don't call us we have no liability
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