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HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE JAB
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45 views • February 10, 2022
We cannot allow a freedom gap!
After a hiatus, No New Normal revs up the Vancouver car rallies in late summer '21, protesting the impending vaccine passports.
Watch Bonobo3D, the BitChute channel of video contributor, James Loewen:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ozYxplcEFu36/
After a hiatus, No New Normal revs up the Vancouver car rallies in late summer '21, protesting the impending vaccine passports.
Watch Bonobo3D, the BitChute channel of video contributor, James Loewen:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ozYxplcEFu36/
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