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Massive Invasion Of U.S.: Exclusive Footage Of Military Invasion On Southern Border
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190 views • February 02, 2022
Thanks to the Republican Party, the Mexican border is a penetrated joke. Leaders in the party betrayed President Trump and successfully stonewalled the mission and set the stage for a new invasion. Now, the Biden junta is using taxpayer dollars to give free hotel rooms to hundreds of thousands of new invaders, all while prosecuting and persecuting real Americans who dare protest the growing tyranny. One men investigating this open conspiracy is investigative reporter Ben Bergquam and he joins us now.
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