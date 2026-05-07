The Economic Nuclear Option, an interview with Daniel Davis

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Some analysts describe the current economic situation as a potential “economic nuclear option” — where energy shortages, inflation, and supply chain failures collide at once. If unresolved, the ripple effects could reshape global markets, food systems, and everyday life for years. Many now question whether the world can avoid a deeper economic depression.
#EconomicCollapse #GlobalMarkets #EnergyCrisis #FoodSecurity #Inflation #WorldNews #SupplyChainCrisis #FinancialWarning
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