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World Leaders Met in 2017 To Covertly Coordinate Plandemic
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123 views • May 13, 2021
Security Council of the United Nations Controls the Actors (World Leaders) that are selected not elected regardless of the type of government (communist or socialist) Empire has military or economic high ground
2015-11-15 - Dr. Daniele Ganser Exclusive - The Basics - Geopolitics, Foreign Policy, UN & Covert Operations
Followed by BBC's coverage of the 2017 event.
Notice how media covers the event as if world powers are equals.
Our world changed in 1945.
2015-11-15 - Dr. Daniele Ganser Exclusive - The Basics - Geopolitics, Foreign Policy, UN & Covert Operations
Followed by BBC's coverage of the 2017 event.
Notice how media covers the event as if world powers are equals.
Our world changed in 1945.
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