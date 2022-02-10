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Reiner Fuellmich: The People's Court | Narrative 79
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30 views • February 10, 2022
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Robert Cibis interviews Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on "the People's Court". A US Grand Jury style presentation featuring real life legal personnel, witnesses and expert evidence, on the crimes against humanity being carried out by various bad actors globally.
We are the Jury. We will see all the evidence gathered by the Corona Investigative Committee over 18 months.
Grand Jury website:
https://grand-jury.net/
Contact email: for potential witnesses (whistleblowers welcome ❤️)
[email protected]
By: Robert Cibis
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Robert Cibis interviews Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on "the People's Court". A US Grand Jury style presentation featuring real life legal personnel, witnesses and expert evidence, on the crimes against humanity being carried out by various bad actors globally.
We are the Jury. We will see all the evidence gathered by the Corona Investigative Committee over 18 months.
Grand Jury website:
https://grand-jury.net/
Contact email: for potential witnesses (whistleblowers welcome ❤️)
[email protected]
By: Robert Cibis
Keywords
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