David Dees images from 2017 to 2019 | La Quinta Columna
156 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
David Dees images from 2017 to 2019. See for yourselves.

The late great David Dees, certainly was ahead of his time, no wonder they most likely killed him. Dr. Jose Luis Sevillano should do a bit more research into David Dees, he did not have such great insight because he was an "insider", far from it, but I could see how someone could think that as David Dees was way ahead of his time, and proving to be more correct by the day.

Mirrored - La Quinta Columna

ripdavid deesla quinta columnatruther artist

