© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIGHWIRE SPECIAL: VAX TRIAL PARTICIPANT SPEAKS OUT
Follow
4
Share
Report
142 views • November 10, 2021
HighWire Special: Vax trial participant Speaks Out
Courtesy: The HighWire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
More:-
Vaers is Deleting Myocarditis Reports From its database, Dr Peter McCullough
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/Dr.-Peter-McCullough-just-said-VAERS-is-deleting-Myocarditis-Reports:b
Courtesy: The HighWire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
More:-
Vaers is Deleting Myocarditis Reports From its database, Dr Peter McCullough
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/Dr.-Peter-McCullough-just-said-VAERS-is-deleting-Myocarditis-Reports:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.