Benjamin Franklin's Rules for Bringing Down Empires
Published 21 hours ago

With some of his sharpest satire and wit, Franklin told the British the top-20 ways their policies would bring their empire over the American colonies to an end. Much of it sounds pretty familiar to what we face today.


Path to Liberty: April 17, 2024

