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West Fights Back - China in Focus 03/23
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920 views • March 24, 2021
Tit-for-tat sanctions are straining relations between China and the West. The UK, Canada, and the European Union joined the United States in sanctioning Beijing for human rights abuses. Australia and New Zealand spoke out to applaud their efforts.
China retaliates against the European Union, only to face even more pushback. The Chinese ambassador to France was also summoned by Paris lawmakers after the Chinese embassy called a French scholar a “mad dog” and “little thug” for supporting Taiwan.
Japan turns to its allied nations to bolster defense, amid a growing threat from the Chinese regime.
And more Chinese people move to publicly reject the Communist Party. One entrepreneur in New Zealand shares his story on how he made the change.
China retaliates against the European Union, only to face even more pushback. The Chinese ambassador to France was also summoned by Paris lawmakers after the Chinese embassy called a French scholar a “mad dog” and “little thug” for supporting Taiwan.
Japan turns to its allied nations to bolster defense, amid a growing threat from the Chinese regime.
And more Chinese people move to publicly reject the Communist Party. One entrepreneur in New Zealand shares his story on how he made the change.
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