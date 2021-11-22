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astroworld survivor prayed to God for help, hero speaks out about his connection with God, being called a hero, loss of friend, and the Astro world event and trauma he is left with and more
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43 views • November 22, 2021
Hero Ayden Cruz tried to stop Travis Scott concert, sadly lost friend in the chaos
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