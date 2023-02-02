EARTH'S CORE STOPPING = 60 DAY COUNTDOWN! MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD. JAN 27, 2023. POLE SHIFT

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ISAIAH 24: 19-21 The earth is utterly broken apart, the earth is split open, the earth is shaken violently. The earth staggers like a drunkard and sways like a shack. Earth’s rebellion weighs it down, and it falls, never to rise again. In that day the LORD will punish the host of heaven above and the kings of the earth below.