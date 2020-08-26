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Dr. Kelly Victory explains so clearly about the corona virus.
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12 views • August 26, 2020
My name is Frederick Johnson. I serve as principal in COMMUNION. My mother, Dr. Baker, sent me a video where Dr. Kelly Victory explained so clearly about the corona virus. COMMUNION contacted Dr. Victory.
She gave us permission.
Thank you
Kelly Victory, M.D.
President, Victory Health, LLC.
216-337-1622
She gave us permission.
Thank you
Kelly Victory, M.D.
President, Victory Health, LLC.
216-337-1622
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