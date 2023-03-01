Money vs Morality with Chris Jantzen | Dissolving The Divide #8

Everyone can relate to money (mon-eye not as much), so there's some common ground, but also gaps to bridge regarding this debt-based economic monetary system that dictates the world and people's behaviors to various degrees across the 7 seas.. So much more to be said about this topic, and none of us are economists or anything, however, we all recognize the inherent wrongfulness of how it's been used and woven into the fabric of society since the time when Jesus apparently campaigned against the fraudulent financial folks of his time. As they say, which is what I (Derek) completely spaced on in the video about how everyone says "follow the money..." and there's so many rabbit holes to follow those funneled funds down to, yet how deep does the average individual actually dig down to and understand to make a change to boycott certain industries, corporations, etc by withdrawing their support/compliance with their time & money? Yes, this cover image is quite green, which is on purpose, just as those greenbacks were made that color on purpose, yet our approach is to recenter that color/frequency/vibration/center point on the spectrum of color corresponding to the heart chakra, hence the heart-based intelligence looking to find solutions to balance out this debt-based societal problem. All of Chris's outreaches, groups, websites & platforms can be found @ https://linktr.ee/chrisjantzen Leslie & Chris have several collaborations together & one of my favorites is a great breakdown of how the movie Finding Nemo relates to our enslaved predicament ((The Fish Tank)): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBFVY7NwuRs Chris's video on the psychology of greed, which was his cover image we used in the background of our chat:: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9KkxsLlbPc Video of Chris & Derek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4ANbYuUuhQ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txjwYGnLjH0 The music mix mentioned in this segment that includes the song in the outro by Labtekwon titled The Economy of Tricknology: There is so much symbolism encoded in money and if you're interested to learn more, I suggest typing certain key words in a search engine.. If you're interested in 1-on-1 counseling, consider contacting @lesliepowers3487 for a free consultation: alivethrive.life Derek's links to over 200 intriguing videos and projects: linktree.com/derekbartolacelli Contact either Leslie or Derek if you would like to participate in this series Thank you

