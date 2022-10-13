Create New Account
GB News Show Investigated by British Regulator Because of Its Interview With Dr. Naomi Wolf
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53495495

10/13/2022 GB News’ Mark Steyn show is formally investigated by British communication regulator Ofcom because of its interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf. Theyre not saying Dr. Wolf was wrong. Theyre saying the truth is harmful. It is super scary to have government agencies suppress the truth.

