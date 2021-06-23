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OXYMORON'S. JUMBO SHRIMP. HONEST ATTORNEY'S. COVID19 "LIFE SAVING VAX"...2 MORE DEAD
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70 views • June 23, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
It's not safe but it is effective. Just think of how many would be dead without it....like...zero? Tested positive on the same day he was supposed to get his second shot. Why? THE FIRST SHOT GAVE HIM THE DAMN VIRUS OR MADE HIM VULNERABLE. 2 DEAD BEFORE THEY COULD GET THE SECOND OF THE 2 QUACKCINE SHOTS.
It's not safe but it is effective. Just think of how many would be dead without it....like...zero? Tested positive on the same day he was supposed to get his second shot. Why? THE FIRST SHOT GAVE HIM THE DAMN VIRUS OR MADE HIM VULNERABLE. 2 DEAD BEFORE THEY COULD GET THE SECOND OF THE 2 QUACKCINE SHOTS.
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