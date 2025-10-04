BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 25: Betrayal Hurts
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 1 day ago

Joshua and Caleb were the only two adults that left Egypt whom God did not kill in the wilderness. It’s a good thing Moses never recorded how many perished due to lack of faith. It would have been disheartening and a painful reminder of Lucifer, an anointed and beautiful cherub whose music once filled heaven.

There is always emotional pain when love is rejected and hate is introduced. The Godhead realized that the majority of the Hebrews would give in to Satan and die in their sins.

Joshua had been groomed to be a successor from the time of the exodus. He was different from the rest of the people in that he wanted an intimate relationship with God and knew how to find the presence of the Lord. So when the appointed time arrived, the transition was seamless as Moses went to Paradise and Joshua took control. The people responded to his leadership and Jesus promised to be with Joshua just like He was with Moses because the invasion of the Promised Land was about to begin!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1813.pdf

RLJ-1813 -- JUNE 20, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godlovesatanegyptwildernesshatehebrewsmosesluciferjoshuacalebemotional paingodheadcherublack of faithperished
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy