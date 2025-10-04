THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 25: Betrayal Hurts

Joshua and Caleb were the only two adults that left Egypt whom God did not kill in the wilderness. It’s a good thing Moses never recorded how many perished due to lack of faith. It would have been disheartening and a painful reminder of Lucifer, an anointed and beautiful cherub whose music once filled heaven.

There is always emotional pain when love is rejected and hate is introduced. The Godhead realized that the majority of the Hebrews would give in to Satan and die in their sins.

Joshua had been groomed to be a successor from the time of the exodus. He was different from the rest of the people in that he wanted an intimate relationship with God and knew how to find the presence of the Lord. So when the appointed time arrived, the transition was seamless as Moses went to Paradise and Joshua took control. The people responded to his leadership and Jesus promised to be with Joshua just like He was with Moses because the invasion of the Promised Land was about to begin!

