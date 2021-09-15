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7.62x39 Ammo - History
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111 views • September 15, 2021
Learn the history of 7.62x39 ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rifle/7.62x39-ammo to get the best discount 7.62x39 ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Introduced in 1943, the 7.62x39mm cartridge was originally chambered in the RPD Light Machine Gunas well as the SKS Rifle. Soon after its development, the entry of the iconic AK-47 into the Soviet Military ensured the 7.62x39 would have a place for many years to come. The cartridge has been employed in militaries around the globe, and is used by many police officers and civilians.
This cartridge is comparable to the .30-30 Winchester, having a similar bullet diameter and weight. However, this comparison is not entirely accurate, as the .30-30 is able to fire heavier bullets at higher velocities. Even so, the 7.62 x 39 remains an effective cartridge for taking medium game as far out as 200 yards. The effectiveness of this round increases by using widely available soft point and hollow point bullets.
A major advantage of 7.62x39 ammunition is that it is available in nearly every corner of the globe. All major manufacturers of ammunition produce this cartridge, and it's easy to find as a military surplus item. Having been mass produced by the Soviets, the Eastern Bloc countries and even China, AK-47 rifles and SKS rifles have been employed in almost every part of the planet. This global availability has created massive demand for 7.62x39mm ammunition. 7.62x39 surplus ammo is especially popular, as they are comparatively inexpensive and are packaged in steel, airtight cases – which protect the ammo from moisture and greatly extend the storage life.
When asked to name a firearm chambered for 7.62 x39 ammo, most shooters will respond by mentioning the AK-47 or SKS, but there are actually several other commercially available rifles in bolt action and single shot configurations. Firing military surplus ammunition from these civilian rifles will generally yield a better group than can be obtained from the military rifles. Ammunition manufacturers, however, know that this cartridge is also used in sporting applications, and they produce several options in their premium hunting lines. With the right rifle, the accuracy of these ammo options is reportedly sub minute-of-angle.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Gunstreamer for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
7.62x39 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/7.62x39-ammo
30-30 Winchester Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/30-30-ammo
Soft Point Ammo Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/soft-point-sp
Hollow Point Ammo Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/hollow-point-hp
#762x39Ammo #762x39Ammunition #762x39
Introduced in 1943, the 7.62x39mm cartridge was originally chambered in the RPD Light Machine Gunas well as the SKS Rifle. Soon after its development, the entry of the iconic AK-47 into the Soviet Military ensured the 7.62x39 would have a place for many years to come. The cartridge has been employed in militaries around the globe, and is used by many police officers and civilians.
This cartridge is comparable to the .30-30 Winchester, having a similar bullet diameter and weight. However, this comparison is not entirely accurate, as the .30-30 is able to fire heavier bullets at higher velocities. Even so, the 7.62 x 39 remains an effective cartridge for taking medium game as far out as 200 yards. The effectiveness of this round increases by using widely available soft point and hollow point bullets.
A major advantage of 7.62x39 ammunition is that it is available in nearly every corner of the globe. All major manufacturers of ammunition produce this cartridge, and it's easy to find as a military surplus item. Having been mass produced by the Soviets, the Eastern Bloc countries and even China, AK-47 rifles and SKS rifles have been employed in almost every part of the planet. This global availability has created massive demand for 7.62x39mm ammunition. 7.62x39 surplus ammo is especially popular, as they are comparatively inexpensive and are packaged in steel, airtight cases – which protect the ammo from moisture and greatly extend the storage life.
When asked to name a firearm chambered for 7.62 x39 ammo, most shooters will respond by mentioning the AK-47 or SKS, but there are actually several other commercially available rifles in bolt action and single shot configurations. Firing military surplus ammunition from these civilian rifles will generally yield a better group than can be obtained from the military rifles. Ammunition manufacturers, however, know that this cartridge is also used in sporting applications, and they produce several options in their premium hunting lines. With the right rifle, the accuracy of these ammo options is reportedly sub minute-of-angle.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Gunstreamer for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
7.62x39 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/7.62x39-ammo
30-30 Winchester Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/30-30-ammo
Soft Point Ammo Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/soft-point-sp
Hollow Point Ammo Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/hollow-point-hp
#762x39Ammo #762x39Ammunition #762x39
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