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Increase Your Energy
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42 views • April 09, 2021
Dr. Joseph Mercola is a passionate advocate of natural medicine. He is a wellness champion and a visionary, who has succeeded in implementing much-needed changes to our current healthcare system. He is also a New York Times bestselling author.
After 25 years as a physician to thousands of patients, Dr. Mercola merged his passion for health with his interest in technology and created www.mercola.com. Today it is the #1 natural health website, educating and empowering millions of subscribers to take control of their health.
After 25 years as a physician to thousands of patients, Dr. Mercola merged his passion for health with his interest in technology and created www.mercola.com. Today it is the #1 natural health website, educating and empowering millions of subscribers to take control of their health.
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