To me, one of the most frustrating areas of a man’s walk with Christ is being exposed to women who claim Christ yet think it is their God-given right to get others salivating over their physical appearance. It is not. Luke 17:1-3a makes this abundantly clear: Don’t tempt others!
#Humility, #LoveOthers, #DontTemptOthers
