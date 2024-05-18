Create New Account
Don’t Tempt Others
Martus for Truth
Published 16 hours ago

To me, one of the most frustrating areas of a man’s walk with Christ is being exposed to women who claim Christ yet think it is their God-given right to get others salivating over their physical appearance. It is not. Luke 17:1-3a makes this abundantly clear: Don’t tempt others!

#Humility, #LoveOthers, #DontTemptOthers

