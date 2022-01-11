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MEP's Stand Up For Our Right To Freedom After Imposing Digital Green Certificate To Enter Parliament
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107 views • January 11, 2022
MIRRORED from Anthony Stabourlos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEkvD5To02U&;ab_channel=AnthonyStabourlos
Press Conference of 28/10/2021
In this video you will see the powerful speech from multiple Members of European Parliament coming up for our rights as European citizens and the right for European Parliament workers to enter the building without a Digital Green Certificate! Imposing such a measure doesn't only mean that workers just cannot go to work, opposing this means Members of Parliament cannot enter the place where they defend our rights, where they talk FOR the people.
Imposing this obligation = the end of democracy!
Follow our fight on https://twitter.com/pwrdbyanthony
I'd like to thank Cristian Terheş for your openness to involve me as a citizen in this process and all the other MEP's coming up for our rights together with Cristian!
Members of European Parliament in this press conference:
- Cristian Terheş (ECR, RO)
- Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (NI, HR)
- Francesca Donato (Italy, NI)
- Christine Anderson (Germany, ID)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEkvD5To02U&;ab_channel=AnthonyStabourlos
Press Conference of 28/10/2021
In this video you will see the powerful speech from multiple Members of European Parliament coming up for our rights as European citizens and the right for European Parliament workers to enter the building without a Digital Green Certificate! Imposing such a measure doesn't only mean that workers just cannot go to work, opposing this means Members of Parliament cannot enter the place where they defend our rights, where they talk FOR the people.
Imposing this obligation = the end of democracy!
Follow our fight on https://twitter.com/pwrdbyanthony
I'd like to thank Cristian Terheş for your openness to involve me as a citizen in this process and all the other MEP's coming up for our rights together with Cristian!
Members of European Parliament in this press conference:
- Cristian Terheş (ECR, RO)
- Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (NI, HR)
- Francesca Donato (Italy, NI)
- Christine Anderson (Germany, ID)
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