Moscow Threatens Strike On Kyiv If Ukraine Violates Ceasefire

Victory Day, a significant day for Russia that marks the end of World War II, is approaching. On May 9, the most important symbolic event for Russians, the parade on Red Square, will take place. Amidst all these preparations, however, political tensions have risen sharply.

On May 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9 to honor the holiday. The ministry noted that it expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit and observe the ceasefire. However, if Kyiv violates the ceasefire or attempts to attack holiday events taking place across Russia, Moscow has promised a retaliatory strike. Targets would include the Ukrainian parliament, the president’s office, and high-ranking officials.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a baseless “silence regime” starting at 12:00 a.m. on May 6. Clearly, Russia has no interest in observing this unilateral measure. It is highly likely that the ceasefire will not be followed. This suggests that Kyiv is creating a pretext to justify disrupting the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Both sides continue to exchange strikes deep into each other’s territory. The head of Ukraine’s Poltava region reported that a Russian strike caused disruptions to the gas supply, damaged an industrial facility, and resulted in four deaths and 31 injuries. The port of Odessa was also targeted, with explosions heard throughout the night.

In turn, Ukraine has significantly increased its nighttime attacks on Russian targets. Overnight, a missile alert was declared in not only the country’s central regions, but also in the Urals. This escalation aims to exhaust Russian air defenses ahead of May 9. It should be noted that, for many years, the parties to the conflict have observed an unspoken truce on this day. However, based on current indications, the likelihood of bloody provocations is increasing.

Meanwhile, the situation on Ukraine’s front lines has remained relatively stable over the past 24 hours. In the Sumy region, Russian forces successfully attacked with mechanized units near Ryasne. The low concentration of drones in this area enables rapid advances towards Ukrainian positions.

In the Slavyansk sector, the fiercest fighting is taking place around the town of Konstantinovka. According to reports from May 5, Russian forces advanced 600 meters into a residential area and established new positions in the Krasny Gorodok neighborhood.

In other areas, neither side has achieved significant success. At the same time, the intensity of the fighting has remained extremely high.

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