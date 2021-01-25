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FRANKENFOOT THEATRE EPISODE 27 - I'LL HAVE A SLICE OF LEIBY, PLEASE
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52 views • January 25, 2021
This is an unintended continuation of my rant on The People vs. Leo Frank: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9fRs2xd890
A YouTube commenter, Becca Allen, makes a comment alluding to the 'INNOCENCE' of Leo Max Frank, PROVEN BEYOND A SHADOW OF A DOUBT (except to NPCs and other MENTAL PATIENTS) to be GUILTY OF THE RAPE AND MURDER OF 13 YEAR OLD LITTLE MARY PHAGAN.
This immediately sends me to DEFCON 5 😡💥
I had previously located the Wikipedia entry of the Murder of Leiby Kletsky...but...there's a very pertinent detail missing from THE ENTIRE ENTRY...why is that?
See it for yourself: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Leiby_Kletzky
Whoa! Time for my bonus in Caesar's Casino (whom, I'm certain, in NO BLOODY WAY endorses said content...nor could I give a HOT FCUK), and they produced such a fun game, I played it with my mom! Not during this broadcast, however.
Back to Becca Allen, the first official STUPID ASS OF THE MONTH.
I read a number of the comments on the video - my last comment, the "ZINGER", is ORWELLIZED.
No worries. Just replace it with a more reasoned comment. I'm good like that.
So...how does this blood feud end?
Becca Allen last writes: "Let's agree to disagree"
I give her a THUMBS UP.
Don't ever let anyone tell you that I have no class.
And...I cannot forget to mention my new initiative, the Great Olde Sports Men's League
A YouTube commenter, Becca Allen, makes a comment alluding to the 'INNOCENCE' of Leo Max Frank, PROVEN BEYOND A SHADOW OF A DOUBT (except to NPCs and other MENTAL PATIENTS) to be GUILTY OF THE RAPE AND MURDER OF 13 YEAR OLD LITTLE MARY PHAGAN.
This immediately sends me to DEFCON 5 😡💥
I had previously located the Wikipedia entry of the Murder of Leiby Kletsky...but...there's a very pertinent detail missing from THE ENTIRE ENTRY...why is that?
See it for yourself: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Leiby_Kletzky
Whoa! Time for my bonus in Caesar's Casino (whom, I'm certain, in NO BLOODY WAY endorses said content...nor could I give a HOT FCUK), and they produced such a fun game, I played it with my mom! Not during this broadcast, however.
Back to Becca Allen, the first official STUPID ASS OF THE MONTH.
I read a number of the comments on the video - my last comment, the "ZINGER", is ORWELLIZED.
No worries. Just replace it with a more reasoned comment. I'm good like that.
So...how does this blood feud end?
Becca Allen last writes: "Let's agree to disagree"
I give her a THUMBS UP.
Don't ever let anyone tell you that I have no class.
And...I cannot forget to mention my new initiative, the Great Olde Sports Men's League
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