So the Pentagon's worst nightmare has finally come true. The Russians still managed to raise an American drone from the bottom of the Black Sea. Over the past weeks, the Russian military has been attempting to raise the wreckage of a downed American reconnaissance drone MQ-9 Reaper from the bottom of the sea. And yesterday it became known that the Russians finally managed to do it. At the moment, specialists from the Joint Stock Company "Radioelectronic Technologies" and the "Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Forces" of the Russian Ministry of Defense have begun to study the electronic filling of the American reconnaissance drone.

