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Sterling Byassee's Prostate Cancer Survivor Story
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99 views • June 04, 2020
Thank you for joining us for another inspiring Cancer Survivor Story. Today, we are highlighting Sterling Byassee's beautiful healing journey. In 2016, Sterling was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since he has a family history of prostate cancer, he knew what to expect with the upcoming surgery and subsequent radiation treatments. However, it was because of his unfortunate familiarity with cancer that led him down an alternative path.
Watch Sterling walkthrough the exact healing protocols that led him to where he is today. We could all be reminded of the power of nutrition through his story.
Watch Sterling walkthrough the exact healing protocols that led him to where he is today. We could all be reminded of the power of nutrition through his story.
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