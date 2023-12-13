SHaDoWCa7 sings Guilty (Newsboys)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on October 22, 2017 along with her original description:

"This is my cover of the song "Guilty" by Newsboys from the movie "God's Not Dead 2." Naturally, I added a few new lyrics of my own. I am doing all vocals and music. For those of you who have good bass speakers, I apologize for the heavy traffic you will hear in the background (mostly big trucks). I hope it won't be too distracting. ^^ ♥"

Lyrics: Guilty

When did it become breaking a rule,

To say Your name out loud in school?

When Your name's the only one that sets us free!

When did it become incorrect,

To speak the truth about life and death?

When Your life gave us all eternity!

Even if it gets me convicted, to You I pledge my life!

I'll be on my knees with my hands lifted!

If serving You's against the law of man,

If living out my faith in You is banned,

Then I'll stand right before the jury!

If saying I believe is out of line,

If I'm judged 'cause I'm gonna give my life,

To show the world Your love that fills me,

Then I wanna be guilty!

I'll rise up and honor You!

I'll testify of all the good You do!

'Cause your grace and Your mercy overtake me!

I'll never stop no matter the cost!

'Cause You gave it all on the cross!

I wanna be a beacon to the lost!

Even if it gets me convicted, to You I pledge my life!

I'll be on my knees with my hands lifted!

If serving You's against the law of man,

If living out my faith in You is banned,

Then I'll stand right before the jury!

If saying I believe is out of line,

If I'm judged 'cause I'm gonna give my life,

To show the world Your love that fills me,

Then I want to be guilty by association!

Guilty of being a voice proclaimin',

Your ways, Your truth, Your life!

I'll pay the price to be Your light!

