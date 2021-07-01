© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AUDIT LIAISON KEN BENNETT, JULY 1, 2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
570 views • July 01, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AUDIT LIAISON KEN BENNETT, JULY 1, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mt58e6fdn7AV/
Previous Az Audit updates summarized:
"The audit really begins when you start to compare data." - Ken Bennett
Arizona has the data packet captures from the Dominion machines and will be able to analyze them. "We received 118 Terebytes of information from Maricopa County. Might take another month or two, we are going through every bit of it." - Ken Bennett And data comparison is starting now between what is collected and what has been received, despite the County's lack of cooperation!
July 1, 2021 2:09 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/946
- Storage is different than last time. All machines and ballots are out in camera view. This is an improvement.
- This also leaves open the possibility for more verification if needed in the next two weeks.
July 1, 2021 1:20 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/943
- Michele Ugenti-Rita is an inept, unthinking, petty, closed minded politician. She is running for AZ SOS. Remember what she did to kill a very good election integrity bill that would have gone into effect for her primary!
9:19AM PT July 1, 2021 https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/942
HUGE WIN FOR ARIZONA ELECTIONS - In 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS upholds two Arizona voting provisions: a ban on ballot harvesting and out of precinct voting "Justice Alito writes the majority opinion joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1257_g204.pdf
Justice Alito for the court, "[W]e think it prudent to make clear at the beginning that we decline in these cases to announce a test to govern all VRA §2 claims involving rules, like those at issue here, that specify the time, place, or manner for casting ballots."
Kagan on today's ruling "undermines Section 2 and the right it provides" because it "gives a cramped reading to broad language" and then "uses that reading to uphold" the out-of-precinct policy and the ban on ballot harvesting." - SCOTUS Blog https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/1410600065043890186
AZ AG Brnovich: "Today is a win for election integrity safeguards in Arizona and across the country. Fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic & they start with rational laws that protect both the right to vote & the accuracy of the results." https://twitter.com/GeneralBrnovich/status/1410603238760407043
July 1, 2021 9:02AM PT https://t.me/KellyTownsend/236
"In this Epoch times article, Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita (candidate for Arizona 's top elections official) reveals to the reporter her limited understanding of the magnitude of the impact of her actions on killing election security bills in Arizona. I am determined to educate the public regarding her actions and behavior, indeed. When asked about my efforts, she completely misses the mark. [read more] https://t.me/KellyTownsend/236 Article: https://archive.is/tJkee
July 1, 2021 8:12 AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/941
- Moving day! Into storage for 2 weeks. God speed to CyFIR and Cyber Ninjas on software enhancements & finishing up data validation and analysis.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mt58e6fdn7AV/
Previous Az Audit updates summarized:
"The audit really begins when you start to compare data." - Ken Bennett
Arizona has the data packet captures from the Dominion machines and will be able to analyze them. "We received 118 Terebytes of information from Maricopa County. Might take another month or two, we are going through every bit of it." - Ken Bennett And data comparison is starting now between what is collected and what has been received, despite the County's lack of cooperation!
July 1, 2021 2:09 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/946
- Storage is different than last time. All machines and ballots are out in camera view. This is an improvement.
- This also leaves open the possibility for more verification if needed in the next two weeks.
July 1, 2021 1:20 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/943
- Michele Ugenti-Rita is an inept, unthinking, petty, closed minded politician. She is running for AZ SOS. Remember what she did to kill a very good election integrity bill that would have gone into effect for her primary!
9:19AM PT July 1, 2021 https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/942
HUGE WIN FOR ARIZONA ELECTIONS - In 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS upholds two Arizona voting provisions: a ban on ballot harvesting and out of precinct voting "Justice Alito writes the majority opinion joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1257_g204.pdf
Justice Alito for the court, "[W]e think it prudent to make clear at the beginning that we decline in these cases to announce a test to govern all VRA §2 claims involving rules, like those at issue here, that specify the time, place, or manner for casting ballots."
Kagan on today's ruling "undermines Section 2 and the right it provides" because it "gives a cramped reading to broad language" and then "uses that reading to uphold" the out-of-precinct policy and the ban on ballot harvesting." - SCOTUS Blog https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/1410600065043890186
AZ AG Brnovich: "Today is a win for election integrity safeguards in Arizona and across the country. Fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic & they start with rational laws that protect both the right to vote & the accuracy of the results." https://twitter.com/GeneralBrnovich/status/1410603238760407043
July 1, 2021 9:02AM PT https://t.me/KellyTownsend/236
"In this Epoch times article, Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita (candidate for Arizona 's top elections official) reveals to the reporter her limited understanding of the magnitude of the impact of her actions on killing election security bills in Arizona. I am determined to educate the public regarding her actions and behavior, indeed. When asked about my efforts, she completely misses the mark. [read more] https://t.me/KellyTownsend/236 Article: https://archive.is/tJkee
July 1, 2021 8:12 AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/941
- Moving day! Into storage for 2 weeks. God speed to CyFIR and Cyber Ninjas on software enhancements & finishing up data validation and analysis.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.