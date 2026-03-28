March 2026 Warning: Nuclear Catastrophe & Global Collapse Imminent?

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- Article describes deliberate U.S.-Israel war against Iran, driven by hubris, escalating toward catastrophic regional conflict.
- Conflict portrayed as calculated regime-change effort, triggering retaliation cycles and eliminating prospects for diplomacy or de-escalation.
- Author argues nuclear deterrence through Mutually Assured Destruction could impose stability and halt further large-scale aggression.
- Warns nuclear escalation would trigger global collapse, including EMP disruption, supply chain failure, and widespread destruction.
- Predicts nuclear winter, famine, authoritarian control, urging self-reliance and preparation for systemic global breakdown and survival.
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