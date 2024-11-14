Press Conference: Mohammad Afif Director of Hezbollah's Media Relations. 11/11/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Director of Hezbollah's Media Relations, Mohammad Afif, held a press conference detailing the reality of the battle field in south Lebanon, the relationship with the military, and the future of the war for the liberation of Palestine. @HadiHtt was on site, and FPTV translated the complete presser.
Filmed: 11/11/2024
