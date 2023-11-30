BIDEN Being Bizarre - said to a Factory Worker - ..."he has the Code to Blow Up the World"

Biden said he has the code to "blow up the world."
“Listen, my Marine is carrying this [nuclear briefcase]. He has the code to blow up the world. You don’t have nuclear weapons in your hands, do you?” - this is how the US President joked with a factory worker holding factory equipment in his hands.
