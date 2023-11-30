Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BIDEN Being Bizarre - said to a Factory Worker - ..."he has the Code to Blow Up the World"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
116 views
Published 15 hours ago

Biden said he has the code to "blow up the world."

“Listen, my Marine is carrying this [nuclear briefcase]. He has the code to blow up the world. You don’t have nuclear weapons in your hands, do you?” - this is how the US President joked with a factory worker holding factory equipment in his hands.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket