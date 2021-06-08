JANET YELLEN SAYS INFLATION & HIGHER INTEREST RATES IS A “PLUS” FOR SOCIETY! WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

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The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden should push forward with his $4 trillion spending plans even if they trigger inflation that persists into next year and higher interest rates, claiming that this would be a “plus” for society. Yellen has suggested that current price increases are being driven by transitory anomalies created by the pandemic meanwhile they are pumping trillions of dollars into government aid which is filing a spike in costs across the board. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Max Porterfiled CEO of Callinex Mines Inc. about the current state of inflation, how it is being driven by excessive printing and most importantly what its effects will be on commodities in the precious metals space.
To learn more about Callinex visit:
callinex.ca (TSX-V:CNX)
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Sources:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-06/yellen-says-higher-interest-rates-would-be-plus-for-u-s-fed?sref=6uww027M
https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/gold-holds-advance-u-jobs-011210700.html