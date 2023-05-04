Fentanyl was invented by a professor surnamed Cao at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston in order to help the CCP destroy the United States with a cheap illegal drug business

https://gettr.com/post/p2g3qgjf8fd

May 3, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks‘ live stream, Winn Tucson Radio’s Kathleen Winn interviews Nicole

Nicole told the audience about Miles Guo's revelations about the CCP's fentanyl business in the United States in the live broadcast as early as 2019. Fentanyl was invented by a professor surnamed Cao at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston in order to help the Chinese Communist Party destroy the United States with a cheap illegal drug business.

2023年5月3日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目中， Winn Tucson Radio节目的Kathleen Winn 采访Nicole

Nicole向观众们讲述关于早在2019年郭文贵先生在直播中对于中共在美国的芬太尼生意的爆料。芬太尼是一位在波士顿的麻省理工的曹姓教授发明的，目的是帮助中共用这种廉价的毒品摧毁美国。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp





