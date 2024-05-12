Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️ The rest of the 10 Story Apartment Bldg Roof Collapsed after UKR Missile in Belgorod - Rescuers were covered in Debris - part 4
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

⚡️ The roof of a collapsed house in Belgorod collapsed - rescuers were covered in debris.

⚡️The section of roof at top fell on rescuers who were clearing the rubble (video silent couldn't post).There were many people in the rubble; whether they survived is unknown, Readovka writes.

⚡️Eyewitnesses post footage of the moment when the roof of a destroyed house in Belgorod fell on rescuers who were clearing the rubble.

Everything indicates that the missile struck the lower floors of the building. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fragments found confirm that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the house with Tochka-U.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket