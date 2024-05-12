⚡️ The rest of the 10 Story Apartment Bldg Roof Collapsed after UKR Missile in Belgorod - Rescuers were covered in Debris - part 4

⚡️ The roof of a collapsed house in Belgorod collapsed - rescuers were covered in debris.

⚡️The section of roof at top fell on rescuers who were clearing the rubble (video silent couldn't post).There were many people in the rubble; whether they survived is unknown, Readovka writes.

⚡️Eyewitnesses post footage of the moment when the roof of a destroyed house in Belgorod fell on rescuers who were clearing the rubble.

Everything indicates that the missile struck the lower floors of the building. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fragments found confirm that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the house with Tochka-U.



