The End of the World as We Know It with Whitney Webb

What Bitcoin Did

Dec 22, 2023 #Bitcoin #Finance #Economics

Whitney Webb is an independent investigative journalist who founded Unlimited Hangout, which covers intelligence, tech, surveillance and civil liberties. In this interview, we discuss the importance of independent journalism, the challenges of media manipulation and the rise of tyranny. We also talk about the risks of AI, the influence of powerful figures like Elon Musk and the need for public scrutiny, and the potential co-opting of Bitcoin by powerful institutions.





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:08:10 Prep for crises; corruption

00:13:57 AI dystopia

00:28:17 Musk’s mask; decentralise power

00:41:41 Argentina, Milei, & the IMF

00:47:25 Bitcoin vs technocrats

01:03:52 Can Bitcoin win?

01:11:33 Prep against apathy





“There is a fight being had right now about the future of Bitcoin and you have to decide which side you’re on.”

— Whitney Webb





Whitney Webb left mainstream media to pursue independent investigative journalism, a decision driven by her commitment to sharing accurate information and encouraging readers to do their own research. In this interview, she highlighted the lack of coverage on certain topics by both mainstream and independent media. Whitney also emphasized the need to question the actions of those in power who have never been held accountable.





We discussed the current state of the world, including the potential for global conflict and the rise of tyranny. Many people questioned the motives behind certain decisions made during the pandemic and raised concerns about the manipulation of information and the control exerted by those in power. We delved into the potential dangers of AI controlling and curating online content, as well as the cognitive impact of relying too heavily on AI.





Our conversation shifted to the topic of Elon Musk and his mixed reputation. We questioned his true motivations and the extent of his influence, raising concerns about his ties to the government and his involvement in censorship on Twitter. Whitney highlighted the need to scrutinize the actions of powerful figures like Musk and not blindly trust their words.





Finally, we talked about the potential co-opting of Bitcoin by powerful institutions and the need for people in the Bitcoin space to be aware of this. Whitney focused on the importance of personal responsibility and being aware of the push to regulate the internet and the destruction of the existing financial system. Powerful interests take advantage of events to grab more power, but their power grab can only succeed if we consent and give in to fear and panic.