SATAN’S SOLDIERS ARE TURNING THE DEVIL’S LIES INTO TRUTHS EMBRACED BY THE DELUDED - STEVE QUAYLE
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

FALSE & CONTROLLED NARRATIVES – SATAN’S SOLDIERS ARE TURNING THE DEVIL’S LIES INTO TRUTHS EMBRACED BY THE DELUDED |STEVE QUAYLE | 12/15/22

***[Pray for Doug Hagmann & Steve Quayle, their Lives are being threatened by the deep state] ✝


“SILENCE IN THE FACE OF EVIL IS ITSELF EVIL: GOD WILL NOT HOLD US GUILTLESS. NOT TO SPEAK IS TO SPEAK. NOT TO ACT IS TO ACT.” -- DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

https://www.stevequayle.com/

-

The Global Eugenicists Need A Huge Event To Get Themselves Out Of The Genocidal Mess They've Created For Themselves And An Apocalyptic Nuclear War Fits Their Global Depopulation Needs

https://allnewspipeline.com/Nuclear_War_Survival_Skills_That_Could_Save_Your_Life.php/









satans soldiersare turning the devils liesinto truths embraced by the deluded

