Steven D. Kelley and the Billy Meier Case - Ohio Exopolitics, 11/12/2012

This is an interview at Ohio Exo-Politics, on 11/12/2012, titled, Steven D Kelley and the Billy Meier Case, with Steven D Kelley.

Shown on image is one of the four original photographs that Billy Meier captured that were sold at Sotheby's Auction House a few years back.https://www.sothebys.com/en/articles/believe-it-bid-on-the-vintage-ufo-photos-made-famous-in-x-files

Link to this original radio show:

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/ohioexopolitics/2012/11/12/steven-d-kelly-and-the-billy-meier-case

The following was what was written there over 10 years ago. Below that is current info for today.

Steven D Kelley Bio: Steven was born and raised in southern California. He started a career in the precision electro optics field during the advent of the laser. He rose from optics manufacturing technician to manager of quality control, engineering, and production control. During this time, Steven was advancing the state of the art of semi conductors, military systems, and massive optics. After leaving to start his own company, S.K.Industries, became involved with 3 Letter agencies working in support of Iraq vs. Iran. Sometime later, the newly formed company received a contract to build solid-state lasers for what would turn out to be an NSA operation run by Ollie North. It was a result of that experience that Steven became awake and began the process of researching the truth and getting on the path to enlightenment. After a falling out with the Ollie North gang, Steven became involved with the people working with Billy Meier and his contact with Pleadians. The purpose of this was for technical insight into information and materials provided to Billy Meier by Semjase. Steven was exposed at that time to everything about Reptoids, Greys, and even factions within the Pleadians. Steven began researching the properties of fine silver and the use of this material in the building of beamships. The association with Billy Meier and the work with fine silver caused an immediate reaction that put Steven and his family and friends, under heavy scrutiny by various alphabet groups. After growing the semiconductor laser industry in the U.S.A., S.K.Industries would introduce the LAW-17 laser aiming system, which would revolutionize laser aiming for weapons. Steven became sought after by numerous countries for information on this technology. The result was the experience of dealing with the Intelligence agencies from all over the World.

