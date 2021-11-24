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Radio Discussion: Is Evolution Demonic? - The Occult Invasion
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182 views • November 24, 2021
Radio Discussion: Is Evolution Demonic? - The Occult Invasion
More about the occult: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/53/occultism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
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Tom: Our topic for this week is The Occult Invasion: The Subtle Seduction of the World and the Church by Dave Hunt, and for the past couple of weeks and for some weeks ahead, because the content of the book is fascinating. But also very important, because we are indeed in an occult invasion both in the world, and of greater concern to us, is the invasion that’s taking place in the church.
Now, Dave, one of the things that people don’t realize – the church…you know, we have ministries, really good ministries, that address the creation/evolution problem. But sometimes it’s not advanced that evolution really goes way back, definitely before Darwin and his views. It goes back to Eastern mysticism.
Dave: Well, evolution is part of the occult. It’s part of that lie that the serpent gave Eve in the Garden: You don’t die, you just get recycled. You’re being reincarnated, and you’re on a journey upward to godhood. There’s no point in coming back again and again if you’re not advancing. So reincarnation and evolution are very much related.
More about the occult: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/53/occultism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
Tom: Our topic for this week is The Occult Invasion: The Subtle Seduction of the World and the Church by Dave Hunt, and for the past couple of weeks and for some weeks ahead, because the content of the book is fascinating. But also very important, because we are indeed in an occult invasion both in the world, and of greater concern to us, is the invasion that’s taking place in the church.
Now, Dave, one of the things that people don’t realize – the church…you know, we have ministries, really good ministries, that address the creation/evolution problem. But sometimes it’s not advanced that evolution really goes way back, definitely before Darwin and his views. It goes back to Eastern mysticism.
Dave: Well, evolution is part of the occult. It’s part of that lie that the serpent gave Eve in the Garden: You don’t die, you just get recycled. You’re being reincarnated, and you’re on a journey upward to godhood. There’s no point in coming back again and again if you’re not advancing. So reincarnation and evolution are very much related.
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