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This does not sound like something a Pope would say | Pete King | 'The Count'
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40 views • November 01, 2021
Former New York Congressman Peter King reacts to President Biden's claim that Pope Francis wants him to continue receiving communion - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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