The Abrahamic Covenant. Sunday WordNWorship LIVE! B2T Ministries. Aug 17, 2025

The Abrahamic Covenant. Sunday WordNWorship LIVE!

Become a B2T Ministries Partner! Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click: https://blessed2teach.com/donations Intercessory prayer and exclusive ministry updates





Download the new B2T App! https://blessed2teach.com/apps/ Access to all B2T offers at your fingertips!





Backstage is Now Free for New Members! https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage





Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.





Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform! https://neighborhood.social Join a Prayer &





Support Zoom Group Here: http://neighborhood.social/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/ Written





Prayer Request Wall https://neighborhood.social/groups/177/