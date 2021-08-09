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PCR test discontinued
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441 views • August 09, 2021
WhatsHerFace, August 9, 2021
The PCR test, the greatest magician to have ever existed. If you think David Copperfield making the Statue of Liberty disappear was impressive, imagine making the liberty of 7 billion people disappear. Not only that, the PCR test made 37 million flu cases vanish in a single year, and like all good magic tricks, those flu cases are about to reappear. Now that's some top tier magic, isn’t it? Or maybe that's just what we call science these days.
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The PCR test, the greatest magician to have ever existed. If you think David Copperfield making the Statue of Liberty disappear was impressive, imagine making the liberty of 7 billion people disappear. Not only that, the PCR test made 37 million flu cases vanish in a single year, and like all good magic tricks, those flu cases are about to reappear. Now that's some top tier magic, isn’t it? Or maybe that's just what we call science these days.
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► WhatHerFace Merch now Available!
https://www.redbubble.com/people/Wheresthatfrom/shop
► Please subscribe and follow me on social media!
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whf__official/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
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