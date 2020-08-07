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Jesus Heals the Lame Man at Bethesda
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4 views • August 07, 2020
Jesus' healing miracle that happened at the Pool of Bethesda in Jerusalem, where He miraculously healed a man who had been lame for thirty eight years. This video is part of a series on the 19 healings that Jesus performed during His earthly ministry. The video was done in Israel at the approximate location where the miracle was performed over 2,000 years ago when Jesus walked the earth. Go to miraclemapper.com to see Jesus' miracles represented geographically plus healing miracles that are currently happening all over the earth.
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