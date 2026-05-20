: ( Thomas Massie concession speech tonight - Tuesday, May 19, 2026

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Thomas Massie concession speech.
Incumbent Thomas Massie is giving his concession speech after losing to challenger Ed Gallrein in the Republican primary for Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District.
Results from endorsement of Zionist loving Chabad Trump, his disillusioned voters, and because Mr Ed was bought and paid for by Israel Zionists. AIPAC very happy their Mr. Ed won. : ( Cynthia