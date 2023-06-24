Burned-out car on the highway near the village of Bugaevka - Presumably, the car belonged to PMC "Wagner" and Destroyed by Russian Airstrike

Footage of a burned-out car on the highway near the village of Bugaevka in the Voronezh region.
Presumably, the car belonged to PMC "Wagner" and was destroyed by an airstrike of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
I'm adding this here too. This may be a different car? Cynthia
Prigozhin said that the seized billions of rubles in the car at the Wagner Center were intended for the salaries of the Wagner PMC. Searches at the Wagner Center confirmed St Peresburg's authority.
